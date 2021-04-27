Tanger Outlets partners with Fillogic on micro distribution hubs

Tanger Factory Outlets Centers, a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, today announced plans for a partnership with Fillogic, a logistics-as-a-service platform for retail. Tanger’s first Fillogic tech-enabled micro distribution hub, now open at the Deer Park Center in New York, is anticipated to be a model for other Tanger Outlet locations going forward.

“We are continuously looking for opportunities to innovate and improve our customer service,” said Stephen Yalof, CEO of Tanger Outlets. “Our partnership with Fillogic allows us to take our fulfillment capabilities to the next level with even faster and more convenient delivery and return offerings. It will also allow us to further expand our strategic partnerships and tenant portfolio into categories such as furniture and hardgoods that benefit from on-site logistics, providing customers with prompt white glove home delivery.”

At Tanger Deer Park, Fillogic’s hub will offer a variety of shipping services, including same-day delivery for local residents and one-stop shopping, allowing customers to conveniently drop online returns on-site. Traveling customers visiting from other areas will also be able to easily ship their purchases home.

“We are very happy that our partners at Tanger Outlets share our common vision on the future of physical retail and the transformation driven by customer behavior and supported by logistics,” said Bill Thayer, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Fillogic. “Fillogic lowers fulfillment costs and improves delivery times by up to 65% for retail guests from the convenience of the local mall.”

Fillogic’s primary focus is to help retailers improve service levels, reduce costs, and optimize asset utilization through strategically located, tech-enabled distribution hubs at shopping centers. At each property, Fillogic staff will pick up merchandise purchased online fulfilled through inventory from the center’s retail stores, and then aggregate and intelligently pre-sort packages for efficient, consolidated pick-up and delivery through the company’s proprietary Delivery Provider Network (DPN).



