MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Tank Holding acquires Meese

The Meese acquisition also provides some intriguing synergy opportunities with one of Tank Holding’s other recent acquisitions, Chemtainer, who is another major player in the laundry linen, and broader material handling market.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
More Packaging

Tank Holding, North America’s largest rotational molder, has acquired rotational molder Meese Inc. (formerly MODRoto and Meese Orbitron Dunne), a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of bulk laundry and linen carts, material handling bins and containers, as well as a variety of other products including recycling bins and recreational products.

“Meese represents an important part of Tank Holding’s overall growth strategy, which is to establish leading positions in markets that are adjacent to our legacy core business, where we can leverage our industry knowledge and expertise to create greater value for our customers,” said Greg Wade, CEO of Tank Holding.

The Meese acquisition also provides some intriguing synergy opportunities with one of Tank Holding’s other recent acquisitions, Chemtainer, who is another major player in the laundry linen, and broader material handling market. These two market leading brands and product offerings would provide the industry with the broadest product portfolio, from a larger footprint of manufacturing facilities. The transaction includes two rotational molding facilities, located in Madison, Indiana and Ashtabula, Ohio.

“Tank Holding is the ideal partner to help Meese achieve the team’s long-term growth objectives, and will enable the Tingue Brown organization to refocus our business on other strategic interests,” said David Tingue, CEO of Tingue Brown & Co (Parent company to Meese Inc.).

The Meese announcement represents Tank Holding’s 10th acquisition in about 16 months, and further enhances the company’s far-reaching portfolio of products to serve a wide variety of end markets through a growing number of distribution channels.

Besides being a world leader in the design and manufacturing of polyethylene tank and container products, Tank Holding also maintains major market positions with many other proprietary products, including intermediate bulk containers, insulated material handling bins, refuse containers, and specialty pallets.

Tank Holding, which includes the brands of Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, Chemtainer and Stratis Pallets, owned by Olympus Partners and the management team, currently operates 34 manufacturing plant locations and employs approximately 850 people throughout North America, prior to the Meese acquisition.

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Equipment
Containers & Totes
Meese Orbitron Dunne
Packaging
Tank
Totes and Containers
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources