Technician Spotlight: Kenneth Mainville, SSI Schaefer Systems International

Modern Materials Handling Maintenance, Repair and Operations Staff sat down with Kenneth Mainville or SSI Schaefer Systems International to discuss being a Automation technician.

By

Kenneth Mainville

SSI Schaefer Systems International

Title: Automation technician team leader

Location: Cornwall, Ontario, as a subcontractor supporting distribution for Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart

Duties: As team leader, coordinate maintenance schedule and planning for 24/7 operations, and manage inventory. As an automation technician, morning maintenance checks as well as planned maintenance and inspections. Identify, resolve or contract to repair any major issues.

MHMRO: How did you get into this industry, and what do you like about it?

Mainville: I was a gearhead, and right out of high school I went to college for a mechanic’s license. I started as an automotive mechanic for years, but I got sick of it and went into manufacturing. Once I found Schaefer I never looked back. It did kind of sneak up on me. As a mechanic I was always involved in electronic instrumentation. I’ve always been drawn to it and it’s fascinating. But in this industry, you’re not going to get bored. If you like troubleshooting, it’s a great job. If you’re mechanically inclined and like a fast-paced environment, this is the career for you.

Every day brings something new you’ve never seen. This is a fun environment. It can be stressful, but when everything is running well and everyone is happy, it’s very satisfying. It’s even better when the customer’s productivity metrics are above average.

MHMRO: Can you recall a particular situation that required fast-paced troubleshooting?

Mainville: One customer had a mini-load serving flow racks with two to three tubs per row. At one location, a tub was sticking out into the crane’s aisle, and it broke a photo eye, bent a bracket and took out power. The customer lost about three hours of production, but they were very happy they didn’t have to wait days for a technician and parts because we had everything ready on site. We also got them some better tubs.

MHMRO: What sorts of skills make for a successful technician?

Mainville: Math skills, for sure. Maybe take some electromechanical courses, and if they aren’t available at your college you can always take them online. The biggest thing is to think out of the box, have an open mind and slow down the environment around you. It can be stressful when the customer is on you to resolve something right away, and sometimes the automation is something you’ve never seen before. You might have to recreate in your mind how something works so you can understand how the problem happened in the first place.

MHMRO: How does technology help you do your job?

Mainville: Laptops and cell phones are game changers, and make me and our technician team much more effective. If we can’t find the information we need online, we can always contact the help desk. We also have an online site to provide proper training and technicians can earn in-house diplomas for Schaefer equipment. We have so many resources. Even PLC forums are occasionally useful. When you come across a strange issue, it might be something someone else has already seen.


