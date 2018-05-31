Technology’s Role in Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO)

Exploring the many established and emerging technology tools designed to achieve visibility into system performance.

May 31, 2018

Maintaining materials handling equipment and optimizing uptime have never been more critical. The fastest, most skilled and best repared maintenance operations will fall well short of the mark if they merely respond to issues as they arise.

Indeed, preventative and predictive maintenance draw the surest path to success, and applying the appropriate technology is the only way to make certain your organization stays on that path. Over the past year, Modern Materials Handling (MMH) and Materials Handling MRO (MHMRO) have explored many of the established and emerging tools to achieve visibility into system performance in order to get ahead of problems before they snowball.

In this Special Digital Issue, the editorial staffs of MMH and MHMRO feature some of the best of that coverage, explaining that even the most cutting edge applications are only as effective as the people who set the vision and carry out the day-to-day duties.

Inside this issue…

  • The OT vs. IT debate turns to better security
  • Telematics on home turf
  • Advanced technologies move into maintenance
  • Leveraging your lift truck data
  • Deploying CMMS for DC Ops
  • The state of MRO in automated DCs and plants

 

