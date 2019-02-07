Tecsys acquires PCSYS A/S

MMH Staff

February 7, 2019

Tecsys, a Montreal-based supply chain management software company, has announced its acquisition of PCSYS A/S, a Danish technology company.

Founded in 1990, PCSYS is a European leader in software and hardware solutions for warehouse management, transportation management, and labeling systems. The organization supports more than 1,000 companies as they manage ever-changing requirements and introduce new technology and cost-saving strategies to improve their supply chains’ productivity.

“PCSYS has found a like-minded customer-first spirit with Tecsys, and we are pleased to welcome their employees to our growing team,” said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. “The PCSYS solutions are highly valued by many across the European market and beyond, and we’re pleased to be able to continue their tradition of collaborative software development and customer service as a unified force.”

The announcement follows the November 2018 news that Tecsys had acquired OrderDynamics, a leader in retail distributed order management software, and the January launch of a new brand identity.

“The addition of PCSYS, with its knowledgeable employees and proven solutions, further supports and strengths our position, particularly in the European market,” Brereton said.

Tecsys purchased 100% of the shares of PCSYS for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $10 million.