Tecsys acquires PCSYS A/S

Supply chain management software company acquires European leader in solutions for warehouse management, transportation management, and labeling.

Tecsys in the News

Tecsys acquires PCSYS A/S
Delivering pills on demand: Automation and digitization in pharmaceutical market
TECSYS acquires OrderDynamics
Modex technology watch: Some use of Cloud solutions now the norm
TECSYS introduces last-mile delivery management
More Tecsys News

Warehouse Resource

Crossover Businesses: Blurring the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers
Download the report and uncover how to survive the new challenges businesses are facing and the technology required to keep pace.
All Resources
By ·

Tecsys, a Montreal-based supply chain management software company, has announced its acquisition of PCSYS A/S, a Danish technology company.

Founded in 1990, PCSYS is a European leader in software and hardware solutions for warehouse management, transportation management, and labeling systems. The organization supports more than 1,000 companies as they manage ever-changing requirements and introduce new technology and cost-saving strategies to improve their supply chains’ productivity.

“PCSYS has found a like-minded customer-first spirit with Tecsys, and we are pleased to welcome their employees to our growing team,” said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. “The PCSYS solutions are highly valued by many across the European market and beyond, and we’re pleased to be able to continue their tradition of collaborative software development and customer service as a unified force.”

The announcement follows the November 2018 news that Tecsys had acquired OrderDynamics, a leader in retail distributed order management software, and the January launch of a new brand identity.

“The addition of PCSYS, with its knowledgeable employees and proven solutions, further supports and strengths our position, particularly in the European market,” Brereton said.

Tecsys purchased 100% of the shares of PCSYS for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $10 million.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Supply Chain · Supply Chain Management · Supply Chain Software · Tecsys · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Crossover Businesses: Blurring the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers
Download the report and uncover how to survive the new challenges businesses are facing and the technology required to keep pace.
Download Today!
From the January 2019 Modern Material Handling Issue
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and efficiency at its new Ontario DC.
Inside Canadian Tire Distribution Center: Design for flexibility
Continuous improvement in action
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations
This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Bulking up at Canadian Tire
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and...
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...

System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Partner Links