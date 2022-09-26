Tecsys’ Distribution ERP Software serves as A.M.G. Medical’s digital nerve center

Tecsys Inc., an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announced recently that A.M.G. Medical Inc., a leading Canadian manufacturer and distributor of home healthcare and medical professional products, has launched its digital transformation journey by implementing Tecsys’ cloud-based Elite Distribution ERP (enterprise resource planning solution) together with Elite WMS, Tecsys’ warehouse management system (WMS) solution.

The integrated Tecsys system, designed specifically for distribution-focused organizations, provides A.M.G. Medical’s headquarters and distribution center with an adaptive, scalable, function-rich platform that accommodates business-critical complexity and drives financial performance, Tecsys stated.

A.M.G. Medical sought a modern cloud-based ERP solution that would allow the distribution company to build innovation and agility into its supply chain operation while remaining compliant with business requirements. Fundamental to A.M.G. Medical’s business success, leadership prioritized a system that manages change, fosters growth and informs on key investment decisions through support for complex financial reporting, Tecsys added. AMG converted to Tecsys’ cloud and software as a service (SaaS) solution in 2021, and now has 50 users leveraging the cloud-based ERP and WMS software, as well as business intelligence software from Tecsys.

“We knew we needed to revitalize our aging systems, and we determined that our ERP, as the digital nerve center of our organization, would be the epicenter of that transformation,” explains Janick Coulombe, vice president, Finance and Administration at A.M.G. Medical. “As a distribution-focused ERP provider, Tecsys provides a strategic benefit over the giant one-size-fits-all ERPs keyed into the form and function that we need as a distribution organization. The Tecsys solution affords us data transparency and financial stewardship in our operations while improving agility and productivity. We now have a more reliable data flow into our new data mart for better reporting and analytics.”

A.M.G. Medical will use the ERP software to drive financial performance, accelerate order-to-cash processes, improve forecast accuracy, manage purchase-to-pay process, and provide operational visibility, Tecsys added.

“We’re in the business of turning supply chain complexity from an obstacle to an opportunity, and we’re delighted to have helped A.M.G. Medical in that journey through their Elite Distribution ERP implementation,” says Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. “In order for distribution-focused organizations to be competitive, they need to turn the rigorous supply chain demands being placed on them into a competitive advantage. Monolithic ERP systems are not designed for the level of volatility and change in supply chain execution. By putting distribution functionality at the forefront of our solution, we’re giving customers like A.M.G. Medical the functionality they need to leverage a digital platform for business health and growth.”



