MMH    Topics     News    Tecsys

Tecsys’ Distribution ERP Software serves as A.M.G. Medical’s digital nerve center

Canadian manufacturer and distributor of medical professional products deploys Tecsys Elite Distribution ERP to support growth and efficiency, optimize key internal operational functions.

By

Latest Material Handling News

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
More News

Tecsys Inc., an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announced recently that A.M.G. Medical Inc., a leading Canadian manufacturer and distributor of home healthcare and medical professional products, has launched its digital transformation journey by implementing Tecsys’ cloud-based Elite Distribution ERP (enterprise resource planning solution) together with Elite WMS, Tecsys’ warehouse management system (WMS) solution.

The integrated Tecsys system, designed specifically for distribution-focused organizations, provides A.M.G. Medical’s headquarters and distribution center with an adaptive, scalable, function-rich platform that accommodates business-critical complexity and drives financial performance, Tecsys stated.

A.M.G. Medical sought a modern cloud-based ERP solution that would allow the distribution company to build innovation and agility into its supply chain operation while remaining compliant with business requirements. Fundamental to A.M.G. Medical’s business success, leadership prioritized a system that manages change, fosters growth and informs on key investment decisions through support for complex financial reporting, Tecsys added. AMG converted to Tecsys’ cloud and software as a service (SaaS) solution in 2021, and now has 50 users leveraging the cloud-based ERP and WMS software, as well as business intelligence software from Tecsys.

“We knew we needed to revitalize our aging systems, and we determined that our ERP, as the digital nerve center of our organization, would be the epicenter of that transformation,” explains Janick Coulombe, vice president, Finance and Administration at A.M.G. Medical. “As a distribution-focused ERP provider, Tecsys provides a strategic benefit over the giant one-size-fits-all ERPs keyed into the form and function that we need as a distribution organization. The Tecsys solution affords us data transparency and financial stewardship in our operations while improving agility and productivity. We now have a more reliable data flow into our new data mart for better reporting and analytics.”

A.M.G. Medical will use the ERP software to drive financial performance, accelerate order-to-cash processes, improve forecast accuracy, manage purchase-to-pay process, and provide operational visibility, Tecsys added.

“We’re in the business of turning supply chain complexity from an obstacle to an opportunity, and we’re delighted to have helped A.M.G. Medical in that journey through their Elite Distribution ERP implementation,” says Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. “In order for distribution-focused organizations to be competitive, they need to turn the rigorous supply chain demands being placed on them into a competitive advantage. Monolithic ERP systems are not designed for the level of volatility and change in supply chain execution. By putting distribution functionality at the forefront of our solution, we’re giving customers like A.M.G. Medical the functionality they need to leverage a digital platform for business health and growth.”


Article Topics

News
ERP
Healthcare
Tecsys
   All topics

Tecsys News & Resources

Tecsys completes Workday certified integration
Tecsys partners with SVT Robotics to streamline WMS and robotics integration
Fact vs. Fiction: Busting Warehouse Automation Myths You Always Believed to Be True
Tecsys’ Distribution ERP Software serves as A.M.G. Medical’s digital nerve center
Tecsys launches e-commerce fulfillment-focused Omni WMS for the NA market
Establishing a Reliable, Robust, Emergency Relief Supply Chain
Tecsys tackles cost of onboarding with a zero-training pack-check user experience
More Tecsys

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources