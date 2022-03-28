Tecsys launches e-commerce fulfillment-focused Omni WMS for the NA market

Tecsys Inc. (Booth C7866), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, introduced to its North American market Omni WMS, an agile SaaS-native warehouse management system designed to serve the evolving omnichannel market that straddles the complexities between hybrid e-commerce and traditional fulfillment modalities.

From kickoff to go live, Omni WMS is configured for rapid implementation, speeding up the time to business value with enterprise-class WMS capabilities. Well-established as a sophisticated and bi-directionally scalable WMS solution in the automation-driven warehouses of Europe, Omni WMS is a proven catalyst for digital commerce execution, technology-mediated processes, and centralized visibility across multiple warehouses. Optimized for the midmarket, Omni WMS adds to Tecsys’ SaaS WMS portfolio which also includes the visionary Elite WMS solution for complex distribution and specialty markets.

“The expectations of the digital consumer are fundamentally changing how supply chains need to operate, and this is in turn changing the technologies that warehouses need to have to keep pace,” explains Guy Courtin, vice president of Industry and Advanced Technology at Tecsys. “The dynamics of omnichannel and digital commerce, and the fulfillment flexibility needed to blaze through higher volumes of smaller orders, is a phenomenon already quite prevalent in much of Europe, so by optimizing our Omni WMS for the North American market, we’re introducing a mature warehouse management system that has proven it can handle every wrinkle of complexity headed our way.”



