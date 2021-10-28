MMH    Topics     Mergers & Acquisitions

TFS, an OnPoint Group Company, acquires Curlin Material Handling Solutions

Acquisition incorporates new capabilities and an expanded team for TFS Racking & Automation Division

By

Latest Material Handling News

Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Pantero acquires Ampro Material Handling
Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company
Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers
More Mergers & Acquisitions

TFS, an OnPoint Group Company, and a leading provider of brand-independent forklift fleet management services, announced today that it has acquired Curlin Material Handling Solutions. This acquisition brings new capabilities to the TFS Racking & Automation Division, the TFS announcement pointed out.

Dedicated to helping manufacturing, retail and distribution companies meet growing ecommerce demands, TFS Racking & Automation specializes in delivering operational improvements to address space constraints, increase flexibility, and lower total cost while forgoing over-investing in the latest automation trend, company leadership explained.

“We welcome Curlin Material Handling Solutions to the TFS family, expanding our capabilities to help businesses manage greater SKU variability and higher delivery speed at a lower cost. Curlin’s expertise in conveyor systems is a great asset for our clients,” said Michael Quimby, TFS Chief Operating Officer.

“We are committed to growing our Racking & Automation Division, ensuring our customers have the tools they need to optimize their facilities and meet rising customer demands. Curlin adds expertise in the design, integration and maintenance of conveyor systems for regional and national customers that need reliable, no-nonsense automation options,” added Tom Cox, OnPoint CEO.

Since 1940, Curlin Material Handling Solutions has been a dependable integrator of material handling systems and solutions across Florida, with a specialty in integration of complex receiving, storage, process conveyor, sortation and loading dock systems. “We believe TFS Racking & Automation Division is the right partner to let us share our expertise, specifically in conveyor capabilities, with a nationwide clientele,” said Bob Gesemyer, Owner of Curlin Material Handling Solutions. “We are thrilled to support TFS Racking & Automation in helping businesses implement significant improvements at their facilities.”


Article Topics

News
Mergers & Acquisitions
an OnPoint Group Company
Fleet Management
Lift Trucks
Rack
TFS
TFS Racking & Automation division
   All topics

Mergers & Acquisitions News & Resources

Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Pantero acquires Ampro Material Handling
Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company
Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers
Ottobock acquires exoskeleton specialist suitX
American Eagle Outfitters to acquire Quiet Logistics to enhance supply chain capabilities
More Mergers & Acquisitions

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources