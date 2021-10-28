TFS, an OnPoint Group Company, acquires Curlin Material Handling Solutions

TFS, an OnPoint Group Company, and a leading provider of brand-independent forklift fleet management services, announced today that it has acquired Curlin Material Handling Solutions. This acquisition brings new capabilities to the TFS Racking & Automation Division, the TFS announcement pointed out.

Dedicated to helping manufacturing, retail and distribution companies meet growing ecommerce demands, TFS Racking & Automation specializes in delivering operational improvements to address space constraints, increase flexibility, and lower total cost while forgoing over-investing in the latest automation trend, company leadership explained.

“We welcome Curlin Material Handling Solutions to the TFS family, expanding our capabilities to help businesses manage greater SKU variability and higher delivery speed at a lower cost. Curlin’s expertise in conveyor systems is a great asset for our clients,” said Michael Quimby, TFS Chief Operating Officer.

“We are committed to growing our Racking & Automation Division, ensuring our customers have the tools they need to optimize their facilities and meet rising customer demands. Curlin adds expertise in the design, integration and maintenance of conveyor systems for regional and national customers that need reliable, no-nonsense automation options,” added Tom Cox, OnPoint CEO.

Since 1940, Curlin Material Handling Solutions has been a dependable integrator of material handling systems and solutions across Florida, with a specialty in integration of complex receiving, storage, process conveyor, sortation and loading dock systems. “We believe TFS Racking & Automation Division is the right partner to let us share our expertise, specifically in conveyor capabilities, with a nationwide clientele,” said Bob Gesemyer, Owner of Curlin Material Handling Solutions. “We are thrilled to support TFS Racking & Automation in helping businesses implement significant improvements at their facilities.”



