TFS creates racking and automation division

The goal of the newly created TFS Racking & Automation Division, led by VP Ryan Boyd, is on helping customers address their space, flexibility and automation needs

By

TFS, an OnPoint Company, a brand-independent fleet management organization which provides turnkey services to Fortune 100 and large manufacturing, retail and distribution companies in North America, has announced the creation of a new division dedicated to racking and automation.

TFS Racking & Automation Division is the name of the new, dedicated division. Led by division Vice President, Ryan Boyd, the division’s goal is to help customers address their space, flexibility and automation needs.

“The last two years have accelerated the ecommerce revolution,” said Boyd. “The customer experience is being dictated more and more by warehouse capabilities rather than the retail experience. TFS is helping distributors and manufacturers compete with the ecommerce giants of our time by designing and implementing roadmaps that optimize current facilities and move them to full automation over time.”

Boyd’s appointment formalizes and commits additional resources to what TFS has been doing for years—solving customers’ space and productivity issues with racking and automation solutions, explained Michael Quimby, TFS Chief Operating Officer. “The move towards ecommerce and omnichannel has driven increased demand from our customer base for these services,” he added.


