The days when the CFO was primarily responsible for internal controls and compliance are long gone. CFOs have been called to act as strategic and operational leaders driving impact in their organizations.

With more responsibility comes more pressure, but there’s a lot to learn from others’ success. This business guide illuminates the habits that strong CFOs practice to meet the high expectations and increased demands of this ever-expanding role.

In an era where transformation and innovation are being mandated from all corners, the CFO role has changed, and so have the habits that make a CFO effective and successful.

Download this business guide to learn the 7 habits of highly effective CFOs, including how to:

Adopt a forward-looking view that anticipates future needs of the company.

Emphasize transparency to ensure staff understand corporate strategy.

Build solid relationships with your leadership team and external stakeholders.

