The 80/20 CFO

The Guide to Making Strategic Transformations in Your Company.

By

As a financial leader in your company, it’s important to know not only what kind of work results in bigger and better outcomes, but also what work takes up the most time without providing the highest results.

For a new CFO, operating without a clear job description in their critical first 90 days can be a challenge. Determining what priorities to focus on for long-term success requires developing relationships with key stakeholders, getting comfortable with the numbers, and identifying key performance indicators early on.

This guide by Janice Berthold & Suzy Taherian outlines different strategies to help your company efficiently move the needle toward tangible results, like how to:

  • Initiate change within your organization.
  • Set key performance metrics.
  • Optimize across the organizational silos.
  • Quantify and reduce risk.
