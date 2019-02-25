The Amazon Effect and the Need for Speed in Forklift Parts and Equipment Delivery

Date/Time Thursday, March 7, 2019 2:00PM Moderator Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Nick Ostergaard, Manager of eCommerce Sales & Operations and Marketing Systems, Toyota Material Handling, USA Thursday, March 7, 2019 2:00PMJosh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingNick Ostergaard, Manager of eCommerce Sales & Operations and Marketing Systems, Toyota Material Handling, USA

The Amazon Effect and eCommerce trends have had a major impact on buyer expectations and customer journeys across markets. Warehousing and manufacturing operations alike must meet the demands of new customer expectations that speed up the timelines of both production and fulfilment.

Downtime in forklift operations in one of the key contributors to an interrupted production and fulfillment cycle. Operations should establish a working partnership with manufacturers of replacement parts and seasonal equipment to avoid downtime and maintain fulfillment schedules. Manufacturers who develop eCommerce stores for rapid ordering and delivery are those best positioned to provide such a partnership.

This webinar outlines the practice of successful companies who develop B2B partnerships that can help them meet the speed of delivery demands required by the new age buyer. Equipment suppliers that remain ahead of the times and embrace new B2B sales technologies offer key relationships to distributors and manufacturers needing to maintain fast and efficient operations.

Attend this session and learn:

About the MyToyota Store and rapid forklift parts ordering through an OEM eCommerce platform

The eCommerce trends influencing distribution markets and placing new pressures on manufacturing and fulfilment operations

How an eCommerce solution for parts and equipment ordering can supplement an already highly cooperative relationship with your capital equipment manufacturer

View or download



