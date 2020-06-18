The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) launches five new virtual events

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) has announced a lineup of five new virtual events taking place in the fall of 2020.

As COVID-19 continues to make it difficult or impossible to hold large gatherings, A3 is transitioning the following 2020 in-person conferences to virtual events as well as adding two new events:

The in-person Collaborative Robots, Advanced Vision & AI Conference is postponed until the Fall of 2021. However, A3’s Robotic Grinding and Finishing Conference, slated for December 2-3 in St. Paul, Minnesota, will be held in-person if possible, and online if not.

“As the adoption of automation is expected to increase dramatically coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that A3 provide high-quality education on how to successfully apply robotics, AI, machine vision, motion control, and related automation technologies,” said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. “We’re very excited to reach thousands of people virtually this year while planning our return to live events such as Automate 2021 next year.”

Agendas, keynote speakers, and specific conference session topics will be released for each event within the coming weeks.

RIA Robotics Week

RIA Robotics Week, September 8-11, will be the signature virtual Fall event for the robotics industry. The industry is at the beginning of a new era for robotics and automation. Robots are recognized as the best way for the global economy to quickly get back on its feet – while protecting workers and increasing productivity. Companies from myriad industries are racing to adopt automation. Join A3’s 20+ expert speakers, four high-level keynote presenters, and thousands of attendees for this free four-day virtual conference and exhibitor showcase. Henrik Christenson of UC San Diego will be one of the keynoters, addressing the new US Robotics Roadmap set to be unveiled this fall. Attendees can learn how to lift their operation into the future with insights into the latest robotics and automation technologies. Register today.

ABB Inc., ATI Industrial Automation, Calvary Robotics, FANUC America, Harmonic Drive, JR Automation, OnRobot, SCHUNK, and Universal Robots have already signed on as Platinum Robotics Week sponsors, with more companies to be announced soon.

>International Robot Safety Conference

The Virtual International Robot Safety Conference (IRSC), October 6-8, will examine key issues in robot safety and provide an in-depth overview of current industry standards related to industrial and collaborative robot systems. Attendees will walk through real-world risk assessments, learn about OSHA enforcement, and delve into the latest advancements in safety technologies. The virtual IRSC will also feature the first deep-dive into R15.08, the new safety standard for industrial mobile robots.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Conference

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are changing the automation landscape across industries, from manufacturing and warehousing to retail and medical. They even clean the floors. At the AMR Conference, October 26-27, attendees will learn how to deploy AMRs in dynamic environments across multiple sectors while getting a full briefing on the new industrial mobile robot safety standard.

AI & Smart Automation Conference

This revolution goes by many names: Industry 4.0, The Factory of the Future, Smart Manufacturing, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). No matter the label, this transformation will touch every aspect of the automation ecosystem, from product design to manufacturing processes to the delivery at a customer’s door. The AI & Automation Conference, October 28-29, will help unlock the power of AI by featuring discussions on data strategy, advances in AI robotics and machine vision, and AI-powered optimization and prediction.

MCMA Technical Conference

MCMA TechCon, November 9-10, will provide the latest updates on motion control, motors, and related automation technologies. Sessions will explore practical solutions from leading experts covering new ways to use these key components along with important new technologies.



