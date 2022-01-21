The Association for Supply Chain Management announces 2022 Board of Directors

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) has announced its 2022 board of directors. Comprised of three newly appointed members and nine incumbents, this accomplished group will lead ASCM’s efforts to make the world better through supply chain.

“The awareness and impact of supply chain on individuals, companies and communities has increased exponentially,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “Supply chain leadership has never been more important for ensuring sustainability and addressing diversity, equity and inclusion from board composition to workforce development."

The board has been instrumental in positioning the organization to respond to both current as well as historical challenges and opportunities. “We’ve been fortunate to have the commitment of dedicated supply chain professionals and the 2022 board will continue a long tradition of diverse expertise and insight,” added Eshkenazi.

The board’s officers are:

Chair, Clark Ponthier, CPIM - Union Pacific Railroad

Chair-Elect, Lisa Veneziano - General Motors (retired)

Treasurer-Secretary, Paul Pittman, PhD, CPIM-F, CSCP-F - Indiana University Southeast

The directors are:

Michael Bunge, CPIM, CSCP - PrimeSource Building Products

Pamela Dow – Tenneco

Matthew Drake, PhD, CPIM-F, CLTD - Duquesne University

Katherine Fowler – Signify

James Hess, CSCP - Google LLC

Lars Magnusson, SCOR-P - Ericsson Sweden

Nisa Moore - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Olive Ngah, CPIM, CSCP, SCOR-P - DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Jonathan Webster - Univar Solutions.

Read more about the ASCM Board of Directors here.



