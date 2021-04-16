The big comeback show is coming:  Make your plans for Modex 2022

After taking its ProMat show into the virtual world for 2021, MHI is now setting its sights on Modex 2022, which is scheduled to be held in Atlanta March 28 to 31.

“It’s going to be the big comeback show,” said MHI’s CEO John Paxton, who is pleased with the results of ProMatDX but also ready to get back to live, in-person industry events once it’s safe to do so. “There’s no way to replace an in-person show, and the networking and collaboration that come from being face-to-face in an event setting.”

Evidently, the rest of the industry shares Paxton’s sentiment—the show floor for Modex was already 85% sold out and the event is still one year away. “The whole show floor, including the A, B, and C halls of the Georgia World Congress Center, are basically going to be sold out,” he added.

Modex will showcase the solutions of 900 exhibitors who will fill the event’s 400,000-square-foot show floor. The Modex 2022 Exhibit Space Draw, held in November in Charlotte, N.C., attracted 604 exhibitors who have reserved a record 350,800 net square feet of show floor space. The first booth selection in the space draw, based on MHI loyalty points, was awarded to Vanderlande Industries.

Modex 2022 exhibits will represent solutions that span the supply chain, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems and information technologies. Manufacturers, consultants, transportation and logistics providers, and publishers and systems integrators will be there to demonstrate their equipment, systems, software and services to manufacturing and supply chain professionals from around the world. These professionals will come to Modex seeking solutions that make their supply chains work more productively and profitably.

“Modex 2022 is going to be a record show,” Paxton said, “in fact, it’s already going to be bigger than Modex 2020 and is now closing in on ProMat in terms of size.”

Modex attracts more than 30,000 visitors. In addition to the exhibition, it also offers a comprehensive Supply Chain Conference featuring keynotes, show floor seminars and several co-located partner events. Industry experts will lead a broad range of show floor educational sessions covering all aspects of manufacturing, distribution and supply chain operations.



