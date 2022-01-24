MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

The CFO’s Guide to Recurring Revenue

5 Major Obstacles and the Keys to Overcome Them.

By

It’s no secret that recurring revenue models are changing the nature of business and offer serious cash flow upside. But implementing this strategy doesn’t always come easy. From juggling complex variables in the billing process to forecasting multiple pricing plans—adopting a recurring revenue model can be complicated for the accounting department and beyond.

Grab a cup of coffee for our 4-minute read on the five major obstacles CFO’s face with recurring revenue, and more importantly—how to overcome them.

Whether you’re planning a new venture, transforming an established company or developing an additional sales channel, it’s important to understand how adopting a recurring revenue model will impact your business.

Download this guide to understand how to overcome the five major obstacles to recurring revenue, including:

  • Managing billing complexity and increased workload with subscriber growth.
  • Understanding differences between IRS and GAAP requirements.
  • Improving KPI tracking for more accurate forecasting.
