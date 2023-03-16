MMH    Topics     Blogs

The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right

On this episode of The Rebound Podcast, Apto Solutions CEO Jeff Jones describes how his firm re-engineered its supply chain for the circular economy

By

On this episode of The Rebound, Jeff Jones, the CEO of Apto Solutions, discusses how his organization is enabling the circular supply chain for his customers and his suppliers. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editor Bob Trebilcock host.

Talk to any supply chain consultant, and they’re likely to tell you that sustainability is one of the key trends their customers are asking about. Without question, we’re in the midst of an evolution from sloganeering to engineering as companies struggle just to get a handle on what’s happening in their own operations, let alone their extended supply chain.

On this episode of The Rebound, Apto Solutions CEO Jeff Jones discusses the steps his organization took to gain greater visibility into its supply chain, streamline its recycling processes and document the second life of the materials it sends to shredders and smelters.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to learn about Apto Solutions’ circularity report.

You can also click here to read more about Apto Solutions on SCMR.com.


The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

