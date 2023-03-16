The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right

On this episode of The Rebound, Jeff Jones, the CEO of Apto Solutions, discusses how his organization is enabling the circular supply chain for his customers and his suppliers. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editor Bob Trebilcock host.

Talk to any supply chain consultant, and they’re likely to tell you that sustainability is one of the key trends their customers are asking about. Without question, we’re in the midst of an evolution from sloganeering to engineering as companies struggle just to get a handle on what’s happening in their own operations, let alone their extended supply chain.



On this episode of The Rebound, Apto Solutions CEO Jeff Jones discusses the steps his organization took to gain greater visibility into its supply chain, streamline its recycling processes and document the second life of the materials it sends to shredders and smelters.



Click here to learn about Apto Solutions’ circularity report.

You can also click here to read more about Apto Solutions on SCMR.com.



