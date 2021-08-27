MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

The Cold Hard Facts: Using Rugged Mobile Computers in Cold Environments

We will help you answer the question: are you prepared to be as efficient, accurate, and connected as possible in sub-zero areas?

By

If your warehouse and distribution centers operate in cold temperatures, this whitepaper is for you. We will help you answer the question: are you prepared to be as efficient, accurate, and connected as possible in sub-zero areas?

This detailed guide describes the conditions where cold environment computers are necessary, the warning signs that indicate when devices aren’t up to their environmental requirements, and explains the key differences between standard and cold environment rugged data-collection computers.

  • Changes with technology in sub-zero temperatures
  • How to evaluate devices for cold storage
  • How to plan your wireless to perform in the cold
  • What technologies are best for data collection in sub-zero temperatures

Don’t let productivity suffer because you don’t have the right technology platform for cold temperatures.

