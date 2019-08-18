MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

The Cold Pressure Council joins PACK EXPO Las Vegas Association Partner Program

The Cold Pressure Council has announced its participation in the Partner Program at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2019 (Sept. 23–25; Las Vegas Convention Center), owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The Cold Pressure Council (Booth C-1360) is a place to go to learn about High Pressure Processing (HPP) and network with Cold Pressure Council members and learn about their capabilities. Visitors will be educated about HPP and industry best practices.

“The Cold Pressure Council has been participating in PACK EXPO trade shows since its formation,” says Joyce Longfield, M.Sc., Cold Pressure Council chairperson; vice president of R&D, Good Foods Group. “We always find packaging and processing professionals that are interested in discussing HPP.”

Stop by the Cold Pressure Council booth on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 2–4 p.m. for a meet and greet reception jointly sponsored by the CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, and The Institute of Packaging Professionals.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, the year’s most comprehensive packaging event on the continent, showcases the latest packaging technologies to help manufacturers improve operations and stay competitive. The show brings together 2,000 exhibitors and 30,000 attendees over 900,000 net square feet of exhibit space from 40+ vertical industry markets and nearly 130 countries.

“The Partner Pavilion at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is a genuine endorsement from some of the leading associations in our industry,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Attendees and exhibitors relish this feature of our shows because it’s the one time and place where they can expect to convene with the industry’s leading associations.”

PMMI’s Vice President of Trade Shows, Laura Thompson, echoes his statement.

“Year in and year out, the Partner Programs at the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows provide access to leading industry associations from all segments of the packaging industry in one location,” she says. “The Partner Pavilion at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is no exception as the amount of industry knowledge and expertise is unmatched at other industry events. It serves as one of the many important resources available to attendees and exhibitors participating in the show.”

Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 through Aug. 30 after which the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com and hcpelasvegas.com.

For more information about Cold Pressure Council visit coldpressurecouncil.org.


