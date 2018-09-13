The Corrugated Cardboard Primer

A crash course on the industry basics you need to know.

Download Now!
Sponsored by:

Packsize in the News

Revive IT revamps packaging workflow with on-demand packaging
The Corrugated Cardboard Primer
How Packsize Impacts Lean’s 8 Forms of Waste
Ecommerce and Packaging, From All Angles
Packsize unveils the X4 at ProMat 2017
More Packsize News
By · September 13, 2018

What Is Corrugated “Cardboard” Anyway?

Well, from a technical perspective, the correct term is corrugated fiberboard. “Cardboard” is a generic term that includes all types of heavy-duty paper that can include card stock, paperboard, and corrugated fiberboard.

However, when the average person thinks about cardboard, the first image that pops into their head is likely corrugated fiberboard. Corrugated fiberboard is made by gluing a flat sheet of
paper to a corrugated (wavy) sheet of paper.

The waves are known as fluting, and each individual wave is a flute. All corrugated will have a wavy texture when viewed from the side.

A quick note about proper terminology

As mentioned, the proper term in the industry for corrugated cardboard is actually corrugated fiberboard. Though sometimes it’s referred to as corrugated board or simply corrugated. However, those terms likely sound totally foreign to the average person looking for a quick guide on the internet, which is who this book is targeting.

So while corrugated cardboard might sound a little awkward to industry insiders, we went with this generic reference for the title of this book to help industry newcomers find it easier online. So to you, industry newcomer, the most important thing to keep in mind is that cardboard is a generic term, and corrugated fiberboard is proper.

We’re going to be using the proper terminology a lot more throughout the book from this point onward.

Download Now!

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Corrugated pallets · Packsize · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
2018 Top 20 supply chain software suppliers
While the top of the list remains stable, up-and-comers are mixing up the software landscape with Cloud capabilities that traditional vendors are working to replicate.
Download Today!
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
EDC brought in a WMS, lights, powered conveyor and sortation to write a new chapter in the book distributor’s distribution story.
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
2018 Top 20 warehouses
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links