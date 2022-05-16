MMH    Topics 

The Crosby Group and KITO Corporation to combine

Complementary geographic footprints and product portfolios for lifting solutions providers, as well as a shared commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation, cited as benefits of the combination.

By

Latest Material Handling News

ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
More News

The Crosby Group, a global leader in lifting and rigging, and KITO Corporation, a leading material handling manufacturer with 90 years of experience in the development and production of hoists and cranes, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine both businesses.

The transaction will be effected through a cash tender offer by The Crosby Group to acquire all of the outstanding shares of KITO Corporation for JPY 2,725 per share, which represents a premium of 64.3% compared to KITO Corporation’s undisturbed closing price on May 13, and a 61.0% premium to KITO Corporation’s three-month simple average closing price. The tender offer is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory clearances from relevant authorities.

Until close, The Crosby Group and KITO Corporation will continue to operate as separate, independent companies. KITO Corporation today also issued a press release statement of support for the planned transaction.

The combined company will be better resourced, and ultimately better positioned to serve customers, team members, and communities globally through additional investment in products, people, and facilities, according to The Crosby Group. Additionally, the parties’ geographically complementary operations have the potential to accelerate growth through an expanded and diversified geographic footprint.

Robert Desel, CEO of The Crosby Group, said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity to bring together two companies with differentiated, industry-leading capabilities, to create exceptional value for all stakeholders: team members, channel partners, end users, and communities. We have long respected KITO Corporation as they exemplify our core values of safety, reliability, and innovation and are thrilled to combine with them to provide best-in-class products, solutions, and services for customers worldwide.

“The strategic wisdom and industrial logic of this combination are compelling,” Desel continued. “It will pair the highly complementary product portfolios of The Crosby Group and KITO Corporation and allow customers access to a broad selection of lifting and material handling solutions from one trusted manufacturer. Together, the companies will be able to accelerate innovation through increased investment in new product development and enable end users to achieve higher levels of efficiency and safety through better technical, application, and training support from a combined business.”

Yoshio Kito, CEO of KITO Corporation added: “We believe this combination delivers tremendous value for all stakeholders. We couldn’t have imagined a better partner and we are confident that this combined business will build upon its great brands to best serve our customers, team members, and communities. We will work together to develop and expand our product offerings, differentiate ourselves based on our customer first principle, and enhance our presence as a global leader.”


Article Topics

News
Cranes
hoists
KITO Corporation
The Crosby Group
   All topics

The Crosby Group News & Resources

The Crosby Group raises $50,000 to support educational opportunities for U.S. military children
The Crosby Group to commence offer for all outstanding shares of KITO Corp.
The Crosby Group and KITO Corporation to combine

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources