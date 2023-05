The race to secure warehouse labor is on, and everyone from the single-location fulfillment center to the huge, international parcel carrier is in the fight right now.

Download this new, 20-page research brief analyzing the survey responses of your industry peers as they tackle the challenges of labor/talent recruitment and retention including:



Specific actions being taken to address labor shortages

Key departments and positions being targeted for hiring

Specific areas where finding qualified talent is most challenging

Key competencies being sought among new hires

and much more

View or download