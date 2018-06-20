The Economist Report: Transformation in store

Read this report from the Economist Intelligence Unit and see why more than any other industry, the retail and consumer goods sector sees IoT as being central to its digital transformation strategies.

June 20, 2018

Internet of Things (IoT) technologies not only bring convenience to consumers but also vastly improve operational efficiency for retailers. Target has experienced this first hand. Smart retail—with cheaper and smaller sensors, abundant wireless connectivity, and sophisticated analytics—is built on Internet of Things (IoT).

