The Future of Production Intralogistics: The Final Frontier For Manufacturing Optimization

Gain better control of materials inventory and movement in manufacturing.

By · June 19, 2018

The production intralogistics process is highly inefficient. The processes for receiving, storing and transporting materials and parts to and from various stages of manufacturing still use the same legacy systems that have been in place for decades.

This is unacceptable in today’s hypercompetitive, dynamic markets.

This new paper shows how intelligent material management software and flexible automation technologies, available today, can provide the positive inventory control and intelligent material management required to optimize inventory levels, productivity and production capacity.

Article Topics

AGVs · Automation · Intralogistics · Inventory · Swisslog · Technology · · All Topics
