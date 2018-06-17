Special Issue: The Future of Retail Distribution

The Retail Supply Chain is a complex animal that has been affected by everything from the uptick in e-commerce to the move to omnichannel distribution to the so-called “Amazon effect,” just to name a few. Highly dynamic and customer focused, these end-to-end supply chains require a high degree of synchronization and collaboration—both of which are being made easier by technology. 

In this Special Digital Issue, the editors of Modern Materials Handling have curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the software, automation, equipment and processes that are helping today’s retail distribution operations exceed customer demands.

The editorial team of Modern hopes that this collection will not only give you the clearest snapshot possible of the innovation and technology that’s currently in use, but work to inspire you on your transformational journey.

Inside this issue…

  • The future of retail distribution
  • Conveyors & Sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
  • Rocky Brands sees the light
  • Pouch sorter powers Stage
  • Thrive Market’s startup distribution network
  • Sign, seal, deliver on customer promises
  • We’re gonna need to see some identification
  • Automation & robotics lead robust outlook
