The future of supply chain talent on Talking Supply Chain

On this episode, Peerless Media editor Bob Trebilcockhosts Gabriel Segura and Arjith Jagannathan, industrial engineering students with an eye on supply chain management careers.

By

Talent management could be the hottest topic in supply chain management today. We’re all wondering where we might find the next generation of supply chain leaders. With that in mind, meet Gabriel Segura and Arjith Jagannathan. Gabe and Arjith are senior industrial engineering majors at Purdue with a passion for supply chain management.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, we talk to the pair about what attracted them to industrial engineering, why they’re excited about careers in supply chain management and the emerging technologies that they think have the potential to reshape the industry.
 
And click here to learn more about the NextGen Supply Chain conference where we first met Gabe and Arjith.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
