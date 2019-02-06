The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations

Date/Time

Wednesday, February 6, 2019 2:00PM

Moderator

Bob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials Handling

Panelists

Judd Aschenbrand, Director of Research, Peerless Research Group

Lisa Howard, Manager, Software Product Management, Honeywell Intelligrated

Jason Franklin, Senior Product Manager, Honeywell Intelligrated

Luther Webb, Director, Operations and Solutions Consulting, Honeywell Intelligrated



Register Today! Wednesday, February 6, 2019 2:00PMBob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials HandlingJudd Aschenbrand, Director of Research, Peerless Research GroupLisa Howard, Manager, Software Product Management, Honeywell IntelligratedJason Franklin, Senior Product Manager, Honeywell IntelligratedLuther Webb, Director, Operations and Solutions Consulting, Honeywell Intelligrated

This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation. Results reveal that companies need to improve process efficiencies, streamline labor management and reduce shipping costs, and that investments in automation and warehouse management solutions will help address these, and other, operational challenges.

Survey findings further suggest that mapping key pain points to capabilities warranting attention enables companies to take on complex fulfillment practices.

Attendees will get real-world insights into:

Common fulfillment operational constraints and bottlenecks managers face

Supply chain agility and companies’ ability to transition supply chain processes to meet needs

Areas impacting fulfillment costs and approaches for improving productivity and efficiencies