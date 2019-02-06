The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations
Wednesday, February 6, 2019 | 2pm ET
Sponsored by:
All Resources
Automation in the NewsSencorpWhite names Corey Calla president RFID companies innovate to harness the growth opportunities generated by Manufacturing 4.0 JDA and Panasonic partner to co-innovate on integrated digital supply chain technology solutions The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations Automated Packaging Trend More Automation News
Technology ResourceThe Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations Wednesday, February 6, 2019 | 2pm ET
All Resources
Date/Time
Wednesday, February 6, 2019 2:00PM
Moderator
Bob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Judd Aschenbrand, Director of Research, Peerless Research Group
Lisa Howard, Manager, Software Product Management, Honeywell Intelligrated
Jason Franklin, Senior Product Manager, Honeywell Intelligrated
Luther Webb, Director, Operations and Solutions Consulting, Honeywell Intelligrated
Register Today!
Wednesday, February 6, 2019 2:00PM
Moderator
Bob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Judd Aschenbrand, Director of Research, Peerless Research Group
Lisa Howard, Manager, Software Product Management, Honeywell Intelligrated
Jason Franklin, Senior Product Manager, Honeywell Intelligrated
Luther Webb, Director, Operations and Solutions Consulting, Honeywell Intelligrated
Register Today!
This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation. Results reveal that companies need to improve process efficiencies, streamline labor management and reduce shipping costs, and that investments in automation and warehouse management solutions will help address these, and other, operational challenges.
Survey findings further suggest that mapping key pain points to capabilities warranting attention enables companies to take on complex fulfillment practices.
Attendees will get real-world insights into:
- Common fulfillment operational constraints and bottlenecks managers face
- Supply chain agility and companies’ ability to transition supply chain processes to meet needs
- Areas impacting fulfillment costs and approaches for improving productivity and efficiencies
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · E-commerce · Fulfillment · ·
Latest Whitepaper
Southworth Brouchure Shows Practical Applications of Ergonomics This little booklet done in comic book style uses simple illustrations to take readers on a walk through a hypothetical, yet typical, plant where the plant manager, safety director, and controller point out a variety of problems that were solved through the practical application of ergonomics. Download Today!
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution 2018 Top 20 warehouses View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation. Register Today!