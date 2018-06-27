The Impacts of e-Commerce

Fulfillment challenges and priorities for e-commerce businesses.

Download Now!
Sponsored by:

E-commerce in the News

JLL takes a deep dive into key components of future warehousing
E-commerce and 3PLs top the list of 100 largest U.S. industrial leases, says CBRE
Ecommerce and Packaging, From All Angles
JLL paper examines impact of Supreme Court internet sales tax ruling on logistics site selection
XPO posts record second quarter earnings
More E-commerce News
By · June 27, 2018

The rise in e-commerce is continuing at a remarkable pace and continuously increasing the pressure on fulfillment processes that need to happen in warehouses and other nodes in distribution networks.

To better understand how companies are managing their e-commerce platforms and related order fulfillment operations Modern Materials Handling recently surveyed 171 U.S.-based material handling executives for their feedback.

Download this just released research brief to find out how companies are adapting to these key fulfillment challenges.

Download Now!

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Distribution Center · E-commerce · Honeywell Intelligrated · Warehouses · WMS · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
See What Hydrogen Power Can Do for Your Lift Trucks
Hydrogen fuel cell-powered lift trucks can turn “what if” into tangible benefits for your operation
Download Today!
From the September 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Chile’s largest B2B distributor of office supplies added a three-level pick module and a high-speed shipping sorter to its distribution center. The result was a 30% increase in productivity.
System Report: Order fulfillment at Dimerc Office
WMS takes on automation orchestration
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report
The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...

S.narendrakumar & Co. Automates Its Operations
With two automated storage and retrieval systems, the manufacturer of India’s best-selling brand...
Warehouse System Report: A.B. Beverage Racks Up Productivity
A.B. Beverage improved throughput and eliminated a third shift through better warehouse design and a...
Partner Links