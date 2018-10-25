The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment

Honeywell Intelligrated

By· November 7, 2018

With more facilities forced to expand their operations for the sake of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer orders, put walls are playing an increasingly vital role. Distribution centers need to consolidate diverse products across multiple channels, and the put wall fits the bill perfectly.

From simple to highly complex, the put wall can drive efficiency in a variety of workflows:

Batch pick to put wall: take advantage of common items and amp up picking efficiency

Zone picking to put wall: break order line items into individual zone picking tasks for more accurate consolidation and greater productivity

Automation to put wall: leverage automation investments to their full potential and limit operator involvement

And more!

Read our white paper to see how put walls can be deployed in your operation and transform the efficiency and accuracy of e-commerce fulfillment.