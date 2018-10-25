The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
Put Wall in the NewsThe Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment Adapt to e-commerce and sustain retail distribution with put walls Rue La La benefits from VCO Systems’ putwall
With more facilities forced to expand their operations for the sake of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer orders, put walls are playing an increasingly vital role. Distribution centers need to consolidate diverse products across multiple channels, and the put wall fits the bill perfectly.
From simple to highly complex, the put wall can drive efficiency in a variety of workflows:
- Batch pick to put wall: take advantage of common items and amp up picking efficiency
- Zone picking to put wall: break order line items into individual zone picking tasks for more accurate consolidation and greater productivity
- Automation to put wall: leverage automation investments to their full potential and limit operator involvement
- And more!
Read our white paper to see how put walls can be deployed in your operation and transform the efficiency and accuracy of e-commerce fulfillment.Download Now!
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · Honeywell Intelligrated · Put Wall · Technology · ·
Latest Whitepaper
The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles. Download Today!
From the October 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings. Register Today!