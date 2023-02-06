MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Truck Tips    Concentric

The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance

Why best practices in battery and charger maintenance are essential to lift truck fleet operations and costs.

By

With the majority of lift trucks used indoors, including warehouses, typically running off batteries of some type, lift truck maintenance and battery system maintenance are really part of the same objective: Keep the fleet performing as expected at the lowest possible cost.

Sure, mechanical aspects of trucks like brakes or hydraulics need to be checked with daily inspections or preventative maintenance (PM) events, but if you aren’t paying close attention to batteries, chargers and charging best practices, your fleet could suffer.

“There are many maintenance needs that tend to be overlooked, but batteries and chargers should not be one of them, because they end up being in the top five areas for spend dollars over the total life of an electric forklift,” says Michael Galyen, regional vice president for Concentric, a company that offers lift truck fleet power services, including maintenance of batteries and chargers. The company also provides some embedded technician services for broader lift truck maintenance needs.

Electric lift truck fleets are in an ongoing state of transition, notes Galyen, with more companies getting away from battery rooms and battery swaps, and adopting more fast charging and opportunity charging of lithium-ion batteries, thin-plate pure lead batteries, or in some cases, with conventional lead acid batteries.

This transition to opportunity charging makes charger maintenance more important, adds Galyen, since with no battery waiting to swap in, the chargers must be effective in keeping busy fleets up and running.

“Facilities that run multiple shifts and six plus days per week are more common, yet, batteries have transitioned to opportunity, fast charging and rapid charging of lithium batteries where there is no change out of the power source,” Galyen says. “As a result, every minute the battery is plugged into the charger counts. Any changes in shift schedules, ambient temperature, duty cycle, even operators, can have a more profound impact on the productivity of a facility as it relates to the power put back into the battery from the charger.”

For starters, regular PMs should include a close look at issues with chargers and batteries, with PM frequency aligned to the level of use and wear, says Galyen. There are some specific things to check for on chargers, such as some units that have fans built in. In dusty environments, charger fans need to be checked to ensure they aren’t getting clogged. Generally, chargers are becoming smarter and more Internet connected, so it’s become important to keep software and firmware updated.

During maintenance checks on chargers, or through connectivity to connected chargers, it’s also critical to gather full data sets from the chargers, rather than just basic voltage readings.

Lithium batteries typically have built-in battery management system (BMS) technology that governs the charging profile to the battery, but for lead-acid batteries, the charger acts as “brains of the operation” for charging, making it essential to gather all available data.

One major thing operations managers should be doing is communicating closely with the maintenance team around expected upticks in fleet use and duty cycles to ensure the electric infrastructure can support the change, and to see if PM schedules or charging profiles need to adjust.

“If there’s significant change coming to the operations and the expected duty cycles, or the break schedules, you need to communicate these changes to the maintenance team to see if any adjustment to the maintenance schedule is needed, or some adjustment to what the chargers are doing needs to be made,” Galyen adds.

While telematics over lift truck fleets and batteries can provide value, Galyen warns that each operation needs a sufficient baseline of data to achieve a more dynamic and predictive approach to maintenance from telematics, with easy-to-use analytics to pinpoint what to adjust.

That said, telematics and smarter, more connected assets hold the potential to make electric lift truck fleets less costly as opportunity charging of lithium batteries becomes more prevalent.

“In many facilities, the battery chargers themselves are one of the largest energy demands,” Galyen says. “Therefore, a dramatic increase in output power required will impact peak power demand, resulting in the potential for utilities imposing a significant demand charge. As chargers evolve, the potential for adaptive charging techniques will also evolve. Ideally the IoT and telematics will learn usage patterns of vehicles, predicting the demand to come and tailor charger output to ensure enough available power while considering the economic factors of the power output.”


Article Topics

Features
Lift Truck Tips
Magazine Archive
Other
Warehouse
MRO
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Batteries
Battery Charger
Concentric
Lithium-ion
MRO
   All topics

Concentric News & Resources

Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
Concentric acquires Texas Motive Solutions
Concentric, part of OnPoint Group, acquires Industrial Power Products
Concentric, part of OnPoint Group, acquires Mesa Technical Associates
Concentric acquires Power Grid, a leading Midwestern industrial power expert
Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, acquires Virginia-based battery provider, Weldex Sales
More Concentric

Latest in Materials Handling

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected].
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources