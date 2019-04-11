MMH    Topics     Warehouse    ProMat

‘The Profit’ abandons the keynote stage in favor of much more intimate approach

'Serial entrepreneur' urges employers and employees to focus on helping one another become better people, not just better workers.

By

To say Wednesday’s keynote speaker was unorthodox would be putting it mildly. For example, there are several segments of his presentation we are honor-bound not to repeat here. Also, the speaker spent perhaps five out of 60 minutes actually on the stage and in the spotlights. And, although audience interaction is a familiar keynote tactic, very few speakers can compel attendees to reveal intimate secrets into a microphone in front of a thousand peers.

Marcus Lemonis is a self-made billionaire, one who was born in the midst of a civil war in Beirut, Lebanon, and whose adoptive parents raised him in Miami. He is CEO of Camping World, Good Sam Enterprises and Gander Outdoors, and rose to fame as the star of CNBC’s reality TV show “The Profit.”

But he’s still trying to figure out who he is.

And for an hour Wednesday he encouraged the audience to take a close, hard look at who they are as employees, employers, coworkers and as human beings.

“What is your purpose? Your talent? What will you do with it? And what will your legacy be? What will they say about you when you’re dead?” he asked. “If you can think about what it means to be a better human, you will create a better business.”

We tend to think business is about superiority, about out-competing and out-manufacturing as though it’s a big competition, Lemonis said. “It is a competition, but it’s about finesse, not strength.”

Overcompensation is a common crutch for the strength-obsessed, who are unlikely to ever admit they don’t have an answer for fear of being seen as “dumb.” But none of us has all the answers, he said.

Except, perhaps, for his mother. With a towering bouffant and standing seven-foot-nine (or so it seemed in his young mind), she kept him in line when knee-jerk reactions tilted his moral compass.

He asked audience members to stand if they have a coworker they wish worked somewhere else. With help from audience members, he enacted a scene wherein an 11-year-old does not want to be friends with or sit anywhere near the unpopular kid. Then he asked if there was any difference between the two scenarios.

“Mom and dad keep us straight when we’re kids, but who keeps us straight at work?” Lemonis asked. “You spend more time with coworkers than spouses, kids, parents. Isn’t it our responsibility to be their shepherds?”

It’s easy, he said, to terminate an employee and post a job. It’s hard to make sure everyone is treated equally, and with a fresh, baggage-free perspective.

“When you go back to work, do it with a different perspective,” Lemonis said. “The soul enrichment you get will shock you.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Events
ProMat
Education
Education
ProMat
Talent
Talent Development
Workforce
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources