The Raymond Corp. wins IFOY award for virtual reality simulator

International Forklift of the Year award recognizes the virtual reality training tool, which uses an existing Raymond forklift that can be returned to service after VR lessons.

By

The Raymond Corporation’s Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator has won the International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY) Award in the Special of the Year category.

Fifteen products were tested and evaluated across six award categories. The Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator was announced a winner April 26 at the 2019 awards ceremony in Vienna, Austria.

“After rigorous testing and evaluation by the world’s top material handling experts, it is an honor to be named an IFOY Award winner,” said Michael Field, CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “In a time where, globally, the manufacturing industry’s skills gap has reached a critical point, we wanted to create a product to help coach lift truck operators efficiently and confidently. The skills the Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator teaches can be applied to any forklift operation job, anywhere in the world.”

IFOY aims to identify and recognize the world’s best intralogistics and manufacturing products and solutions. Made up of an international expert jury, IFOY assesses solutions and equipment objectively based on performance capability and innovation. IFOY’s expert judges spent several days testing and evaluating solutions in Hanover, Germany, in March 2019.

The Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator utilizes an existing Raymond forklift truck by plugging the virtual reality system into the company’s patent-pending sPort, or Simulation Port. Afterward, the truck can be introduced back into the warehouse for actual material handling use. With different modules for a variety of forklifts, the virtual reality lessons increase in complexity to build upon skills learned, giving operators a chance to learn best practices and increase confidence before reaching the warehouse floor. In addition, the simulator gives customers the ability to pre-screen incoming forklift applicants. The tool provides managers and operators with a detailed picture of user performance, so they can identify opportunities for improvement, better retain talent and build upon learned skills, all while practicing in a virtual environment.


