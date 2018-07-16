The Raymond Corporation acquires Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation

Acquisition follows recent retirement of RHCC president, the grandson of Raymond Corporation founder George Raymond Sr.

Raymond in the News

iWarehouse wins 2018 MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award
Raymond hosts 2018 Manufacturing Day celebration
Lift Truck Tips: New accounting rules to impact operations
60 Seconds with Steve Raymond, Raymond Handling Concepts Corp.
Other Voices: Addressing the skills gap
More Raymond News

Warehouse Resource

What Happens When a Business Becomes a Combination Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Retailer
Blurring of the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers … Changes Everything in the Process
All Resources
By ·

The Raymond Corporation has acquired Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), an authorized Raymond Sales & Service Center.

Since 1987, RHCC has been an authorized Raymond Sales & Service Center providing Raymond forklifts, solutions and material handling expertise to Alaska, Idaho, western Montana, Northern California, northern Nevada, Oregon and Washington. RHCC has been a trusted dealer of high-density storage, order picking systems, integrated systems and storage solutions to warehouse and distribution facilities.

“Raymond’s acquisition of Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation will strengthen our company’s position and leverage RHCC’s ability to serve customers in the northwestern United States,” said Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president of administration, Raymond. “We look forward to working with RHCC’s associates, customers and suppliers and continuing to leverage RHCC’s core values and culture, which so closely align with Raymond.”

The acquisition coincides with the retirement of RHCC President Steve Raymond. Steve, who spent his 42-year career with Raymond in a variety of capacities, is the grandson of The Raymond Corporation founder, George Raymond Sr. Steve Raymond spent the last 31 years as president of RHCC in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I had the unbelievably good fortune to have been born into this business. In 1976, I chose to take a temporary summer job at Raymond in Greene, New York, while I was a graduate student. As they say, things worked out and that job ultimately worked its way into a 42-year career,” said Steve Raymond, retiring president, RHCC. “As you might imagine, it is hard for me to leave this job and all of the people who I have worked with so closely, for so long. I am grateful to our customers, associates and suppliers — with their dedication and loyalty, my grandfather’s legacy is in good hands for generations to come.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Acquisition · Forklifts · Lift Trucks · Raymond · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Special Digital Issue: The State of Materials Handling Automation
Warehouse and distribution center managers have never been under more pressure to transform their operations through the application of software, automation and new thinking aimed to streamline processes and keep pace with customer demands.
Download Today!
From the October 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus in Georgia, including a 713,000-square-foot distribution center.
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation
Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report
The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...

Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
S.narendrakumar & Co. Automates Its Operations
With two automated storage and retrieval systems, the manufacturer of India’s best-selling brand...
Partner Links