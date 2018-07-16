The Raymond Corporation acquires Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation
Acquisition follows recent retirement of RHCC president, the grandson of Raymond Corporation founder George Raymond Sr.
Raymond in the NewsiWarehouse wins 2018 MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award Raymond hosts 2018 Manufacturing Day celebration Lift Truck Tips: New accounting rules to impact operations 60 Seconds with Steve Raymond, Raymond Handling Concepts Corp. Other Voices: Addressing the skills gap More Raymond News
Warehouse ResourceWhat Happens When a Business Becomes a Combination Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Retailer Blurring of the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers … Changes Everything in the Process
All Resources
The Raymond Corporation has acquired Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), an authorized Raymond Sales & Service Center.
Since 1987, RHCC has been an authorized Raymond Sales & Service Center providing Raymond forklifts, solutions and material handling expertise to Alaska, Idaho, western Montana, Northern California, northern Nevada, Oregon and Washington. RHCC has been a trusted dealer of high-density storage, order picking systems, integrated systems and storage solutions to warehouse and distribution facilities.
“Raymond’s acquisition of Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation will strengthen our company’s position and leverage RHCC’s ability to serve customers in the northwestern United States,” said Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president of administration, Raymond. “We look forward to working with RHCC’s associates, customers and suppliers and continuing to leverage RHCC’s core values and culture, which so closely align with Raymond.”
The acquisition coincides with the retirement of RHCC President Steve Raymond. Steve, who spent his 42-year career with Raymond in a variety of capacities, is the grandson of The Raymond Corporation founder, George Raymond Sr. Steve Raymond spent the last 31 years as president of RHCC in the San Francisco Bay Area.
“I had the unbelievably good fortune to have been born into this business. In 1976, I chose to take a temporary summer job at Raymond in Greene, New York, while I was a graduate student. As they say, things worked out and that job ultimately worked its way into a 42-year career,” said Steve Raymond, retiring president, RHCC. “As you might imagine, it is hard for me to leave this job and all of the people who I have worked with so closely, for so long. I am grateful to our customers, associates and suppliers — with their dedication and loyalty, my grandfather’s legacy is in good hands for generations to come.”
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAcquisition · Forklifts · Lift Trucks · Raymond · ·
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings View More From this Issue