The Raymond Corporation acquires Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation

MMH Staff

July 16, 2018

The Raymond Corporation has acquired Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), an authorized Raymond Sales & Service Center.

Since 1987, RHCC has been an authorized Raymond Sales & Service Center providing Raymond forklifts, solutions and material handling expertise to Alaska, Idaho, western Montana, Northern California, northern Nevada, Oregon and Washington. RHCC has been a trusted dealer of high-density storage, order picking systems, integrated systems and storage solutions to warehouse and distribution facilities.

“Raymond’s acquisition of Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation will strengthen our company’s position and leverage RHCC’s ability to serve customers in the northwestern United States,” said Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president of administration, Raymond. “We look forward to working with RHCC’s associates, customers and suppliers and continuing to leverage RHCC’s core values and culture, which so closely align with Raymond.”

The acquisition coincides with the retirement of RHCC President Steve Raymond. Steve, who spent his 42-year career with Raymond in a variety of capacities, is the grandson of The Raymond Corporation founder, George Raymond Sr. Steve Raymond spent the last 31 years as president of RHCC in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I had the unbelievably good fortune to have been born into this business. In 1976, I chose to take a temporary summer job at Raymond in Greene, New York, while I was a graduate student. As they say, things worked out and that job ultimately worked its way into a 42-year career,” said Steve Raymond, retiring president, RHCC. “As you might imagine, it is hard for me to leave this job and all of the people who I have worked with so closely, for so long. I am grateful to our customers, associates and suppliers — with their dedication and loyalty, my grandfather’s legacy is in good hands for generations to come.”