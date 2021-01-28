The Rebound: Is there a subscription in your supply chain future?

In this episode of The Rebound, Ranjan Roy, vice president of strategy for Adore Me, discusses what it takes to roll out a subscription-based supply chain. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Subscription-based services have been around for decades. Just think back to record clubs, book clubs, wine clubs and fruit-of-the-month clubs. You signed up to get some freebies, and then once a month you received a delivery of items you could keep or send back.

While those may seem as stodgy as an Oldsmobile, a new generation of e-commerce companies are building businesses around subscription-based, curated supply chains, offering everything from high-end steaks to makeup. Count Adore Me, an Internet disruptor in the lingerie and sleepwear category, as one of those companies.

On this episode of The Rebound, Ranjan Roy, Adore Me’s vice president of strategy, joins hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock to discuss what it took to get a subscription service up and running, how the company engages with its customers to minimize returns and the impact on its supply chain.

You can also read about Adore Me Service’s approach to automated distribution here.



