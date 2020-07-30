MMH    Topics     News    Blogs

The Rebound: Moving towards digitally-enabled, end-to-end control towers

Listen in as BCI Global Managing Partner Patrick Haex discusses what’s next for supply chain control towers. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

By

The quest for supply chain visibility has been underway as long as there have been supply chains. And, it eludes us still. Yet, for those who achieve it, visibility is often the difference between supply chain leaders and laggards.

On this episode of The Rebound, BCI Global’s Patrick Haex joins hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock.to discuss the next generation of digitally-enabled, end-to-end control towers. This new technology will bring together the information and insights collected from the control tower into planning.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.


