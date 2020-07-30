The Rebound: Moving towards digitally-enabled, end-to-end control towers

The quest for supply chain visibility has been underway as long as there have been supply chains. And, it eludes us still. Yet, for those who achieve it, visibility is often the difference between supply chain leaders and laggards.

On this episode of The Rebound, BCI Global’s Patrick Haex joins hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock.to discuss the next generation of digitally-enabled, end-to-end control towers. This new technology will bring together the information and insights collected from the control tower into planning.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



