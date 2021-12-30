MMH    Topics     Blogs    The Rebound Podcast

The Rebound Podcast: Hasta la vista, 2021

For the last episode of the year, hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock discuss the trends that shaped the last year in supply chain. It was better than you think.

We’ve come up to the last episode of The Rebound for 2021, and what a year it’s been. Just when we thought the pandemic was behind us, it roared back, along with supply chain shortages, delays and disruptions. To quote the late, great Yogi Berra – and John Fogerty - it feels like déjà vu all over again.

For this last episode, hosts Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, and Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of Supply Chain Management Review, discuss some of the supply chain trends identified by ASCM members as the most impactful today and in the future, including advanced analytics and automation, the talent shortage, visibility, agility and the customer-centric supply chain.

We hope you’ll take the time to listen wherever you get your podcasts, now and in the future.


Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
