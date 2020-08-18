The Rebound Podcast: Lions and tigers and bears, oh my. Global risk in the supply chain

Listen to this episode of The Rebound wherever you get your podcasts.

If COVID has taught us anything, it’s that global supply chains are fraught with risks, some of which few of us had prepared for. Yet, in some respects, the pandemic has merely accelerated global and geopolitical shifts that were already underway – like Dorothy’s trip back to Oz, we’re all fighting off lions and tigers and bears to get our product to market.



On this episode of The Rebound, Jacob Shapiro, chief strategist of Perch Perspectives, joins hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock to discuss what supply chain managers need to do to prepare for the global and geopolitical risks ahead.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



