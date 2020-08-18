MMH    Topics     Blogs

The Rebound Podcast: Lions and tigers and bears, oh my. Global risk in the supply chain

Listen in as global strategist Jacob Shapiro discusses the geopolitical risks facing supply chain managers. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

By

Listen to this episode of The Rebound wherever you get your podcasts.

If COVID has taught us anything, it’s that global supply chains are fraught with risks, some of which few of us had prepared for. Yet, in some respects, the pandemic has merely accelerated global and geopolitical shifts that were already underway – like Dorothy’s trip back to Oz, we’re all fighting off lions and tigers and bears to get our product to market.

On this episode of The Rebound, Jacob Shapiro, chief strategist of Perch Perspectives, joins hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock to discuss what supply chain managers need to do to prepare for the global and geopolitical risks ahead.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.


Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
