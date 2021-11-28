MMH    Topics     News    Blogs    The Rebound Podcast

The Rebound Podcast : Listen to Waymo Via's Charlie Jatt discuss the future of autonomous trucking

Autonomous vehicles just might be the answer to the driver shortage. The technology could be coming soon to a highway near you.

On this episode of The Rebound, Waymo Via’s Charlie Jatt discusses the future of autonomous trucking. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.
On this episode of The Rebound, Charlie Jatt, head of commercialization for trucking at Waymo Via, brings us up to speed on developments in technology for autonomous trucking, and when we might see autonomous trucks on the road. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

The driver shortage is at crisis levels and has been for a long time. That comes as no surprise to shippers or logistics providers. Given that the average age of U.S. truck drivers today is nearly 50, it’s only likely to get worse.

It’s no surprise then that the trucking industry and shippers alike are interested in the potential of autonomous trucks. So, where are we, and what does the future of autonomous trucking look like? And, where we’re closer to rolling the technology out than we might think, at least in some applications? 

On this episode of The Rebound, Charlie Jatt, the head of commercialization for trucking at Waymo Via, discusses the evolution of driverless technology, partnerships Waymo Via is forming with industry leaders to create an autonomous trucking ecosystem and what comes next. You don’t want to miss this episode!

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
