The Rebound Podcast: Making sense of blockchain

In this episode of The Rebound, Dale Chrystie, blockchain strategist with FedEx, discusses the development of blockchain, and why this technology has the potential to transform supply chains. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

There are a lot of exciting new technologies in the supply chain management toolbox, everything from robotics to robotic process automation. The challenge for supply chain professionals in this new landscape is to identify which technology can transform a process and deliver real value for their organization.

Blockchain is one of the technologies that practitioners are still trying to make sense of. While there’s a lot of excitement around the technology, some might say hype, it can be difficult to figure out why it’s different – and better – than legacy solutions already in place.



On this episode of The Rebound, Dale Chrystie joins hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock.to help us understand why blockchain should be on our roadmap, and where managers might find value along with the potholes that can slow down adoption.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



