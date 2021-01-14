MMH    Topics     Blogs

The Rebound Podcast: Making sense of blockchain

Listen in as Dale Chrystie, a blockchain strategist with FedEx, discusses the opportunities for blockchain in the supply chain

By

In this episode of The Rebound, Dale Chrystie, blockchain strategist with FedEx, discusses the development of blockchain, and why this technology has the potential to transform supply chains. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

There are a lot of exciting new technologies in the supply chain management toolbox, everything from robotics to robotic process automation. The challenge for supply chain professionals in this new landscape is to identify which technology can transform a process and deliver real value for their organization.

Blockchain is one of the technologies that practitioners are still trying to make sense of. While there’s a lot of excitement around the technology, some might say hype, it can be difficult to figure out why it’s different – and better – than legacy solutions already in place.


On this episode of The Rebound, Dale Chrystie joins hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock.to help us understand why blockchain should be on our roadmap, and where managers might find value along with the potholes that can slow down adoption.

Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
