The Rebound Podcast: Once in a Fortnite, or how online gaming can drive change management

On this episode of The Rebound, Marko Kovacevic, executive director of the Digital Supply Chain Institute, and Alexander Fernandez, CEO of Streamline Media Group, explain why multi-player gaming, like Fortnite, can drive change management in your teams as your organization goes through digital transformation. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Between changing customer expectations and digital transformation, we’re all having to rethink everything we do in supply chain, including how you communicate a new direction to the other leaders in our organizations. Afterall, as we all know, change is difficult in the best of times.

On this episode of The Rebound, our guests suggest a new tool for the manager’s toolbox: Multi-player gaming, such as Fortnite, forces players to team up and work together to win – or, achieve mutual goals. If your organization is in the midst of a digital transformation, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.



