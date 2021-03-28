The Rebound Podcast: Resilient by design

On this episode of The Rebound, Joseph Fiksel, author of the book Resilient by Design: Creating Businesses That Adapt and Flourish in a Changing World, explains why traditional risk management strategies fall short when a truly massive disruptions hits global supply chains. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

COVID has made all of us aware of supply chain risk. More importantly, it’s highlighted the importance of resilience. After all, disruptions are still going to happen: It’s how quickly you can recover and resume operations that matters. To make that happen, the best organizations identify their vulnerabilities and then develop capabilities to address them.

On this episode of The Rebound, Joseph Fiskel, a risk management and resilience expert, explains the difference between risk management and resilience, along with how an organization can identify vulnerabilities in its supply chain and develop the capabilities to respond – and rebound – from disruptions.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also click here to learn more about the Resilient Supply Chain Benchmark developed for ASCM by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

And you can read more on this topic from Joseph Fiksel by clicking here.



