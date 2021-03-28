MMH    Topics     Blogs

The Rebound Podcast: Resilient by design

Listen in as risk management and resilience expert Joseph Fiksel discusses the steps organizations need to take to become resilient

On this episode of The Rebound, Joseph Fiksel, author of the book Resilient by Design: Creating Businesses That Adapt and Flourish in a Changing World, explains why traditional risk management strategies fall short when a truly massive disruptions hits global supply chains. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

COVID has made all of us aware of supply chain risk. More importantly, it’s highlighted the importance of resilience. After all, disruptions are still going to happen: It’s how quickly you can recover and resume operations that matters. To make that happen, the best organizations identify their vulnerabilities and then develop capabilities to address them.

On this episode of The Rebound, Joseph Fiskel, a risk management and resilience expert, explains the difference between risk management and resilience, along with how an organization can identify vulnerabilities in its supply chain and develop the capabilities to respond – and rebound – from disruptions.

You can also click here to learn more about the Resilient Supply Chain Benchmark developed for ASCM by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

And you can read more on this topic from Joseph Fiksel by clicking here.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
