The Rebound Podcast: SCORE, or Petrobras Transformation Journey

Listen in as Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock talk to Paulo Henrique Furtado about the supply chain transformation at one of the global leaders in the gas and oil industry. You won’t want to miss this episode of The Rebound if your organization is about to launch its own digital transformation journey.

Several years ago, Petrobras, the Brazilian oil and gas leader, found itself in a situation familiar to most supply chain managers: Inventory levels were high, yet customer service levels needed improvement. With the support of senior management, the supply chain organization became the first organization to utilize the new SCOR model to take its operations to a new level of performance. That included everything from upskilling employees and implementing integrated business planning to revamping inventory policies. The results have been impressive.

On this episode of The Rebound, Paulo Henrique Furtado, Petrobras Inventory Manager, walks us through the steps his organization took on its digital transformation journey, a roadmap for any organization about to undertake its own transformation. You won’t want to miss this episode of The Rebound.

Click here to learn more about Petrobras’ digital journey with SCOR.



