MMH    Topics     Blogs

The Rebound Podcast: SCORE, or Petrobras Transformation Journey

On this special episode of The Rebound, Petrobras’ Paulo Henrique Furtado details the oil and gas giant’s journey to digital supply chain excellence.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

Listen in as Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock talk to Paulo Henrique Furtado about the supply chain transformation at one of the global leaders in the gas and oil industry. You won’t want to miss this episode of The Rebound if your organization is about to launch its own digital transformation journey.

Several years ago, Petrobras, the Brazilian oil and gas leader, found itself in a situation familiar to most supply chain managers: Inventory levels were high, yet customer service levels needed improvement. With the support of senior management, the supply chain organization became the first organization to utilize the new SCOR model to take its operations to a new level of performance. That included everything from upskilling employees and implementing integrated business planning to revamping inventory policies. The results have been impressive.

On this episode of The Rebound, Paulo Henrique Furtado, Petrobras Inventory Manager, walks us through the steps his organization took on its digital transformation journey, a roadmap for any organization about to undertake its own transformation. You won’t want to miss this episode of The Rebound.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to learn more about Petrobras’ digital journey with SCOR.


Article Topics

Blogs
Digital Transformation
Petrobras
SCOR
The Rebound Podcast
   All topics

The Rebound Podcast News & Resources

Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast
Co-opetition on The Rebound Podcast
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
Are your sourcing strategies ready for what comes next on The Rebound Podcast
The Rebound Podcast: SCORE, or Petrobras Transformation Journey
More The Rebound Podcast

Latest in Materials Handling

Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Time to integrate those robots
Standing at the intersection of pallets & automated equipment
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources