The Rebound Podcast: So, you want to use a robot?

On this episode of The Rebound, Barbara Gress, Director, Engineering and Innovation, for the third party logistics provider NFI, discusses what it takes to introduce robotics into your order fulfillment operations. And, once you get robots up and running, where do you go next? ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

It seems that everyone wants to add robotics to their automation tool kit. But, robots aren’t the answer to every material flow problem. To understand where they might fit in your operation, and to effectively roll robots out, you really need to create an innovation team to evaluate your operations to identify if and where robots might deliver value.

That’s exactly what the innovation team at NFI Industries has been doing over the past two years. On this episode, Barbara Gress, director of the 3PL’s innovation team, discusses how NFI proved and implemented the technology, and how it is leveraging that investment by introducing more robotic technologies.

You can also click here to read more about robotics at NFI.




