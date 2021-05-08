MMH    Topics     Blogs

The Rebound Podcast: So, you want to use a robot?

Listen in as NFI Industries’ Barbara Gress discusses what it takes to innovate and put robotics to work in your operations.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Blogs

On this episode of The Rebound, Barbara Gress, Director, Engineering and Innovation, for the third party logistics provider NFI, discusses what it takes to introduce robotics into your order fulfillment operations. And, once you get robots up and running, where do you go next? ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

It seems that everyone wants to add robotics to their automation tool kit. But, robots aren’t the answer to every material flow problem. To understand where they might fit in your operation, and to effectively roll robots out, you really need to create an innovation team to evaluate your operations to identify if and where robots might deliver value.

That’s exactly what the innovation team at NFI Industries has been doing over the past two years. On this episode, Barbara Gress, director of the 3PL’s innovation team, discusses how NFI proved and implemented the technology, and how it is leveraging that investment by introducing more robotic technologies.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also click here to read more about robotics at NFI.


Article Topics

Blogs
Automation
NextGen Technology
NFI Industries
Robotics
The Rebound Podcast
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources