The Rebound Podcast: Supply chain management for the circular economy

In this episode of The Rebound, Katie Schindall, Director, Circular Economy at Cisco, discusses how the technology leader takes a holistic view to supply chain management, from product design through product lifecycle management. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Anyone who doubts that sustainability is back on the corporate todo list need look no further than GM’s commitment to all-electric vehicles. More than ever, customers are demanding it from the companies they do business with. That comes as no surprise to Katie Schindall, the director of Cisco’s circular economy initiatives.

In this episode of The Rebound, Schindall discusses Cisco’s cross-functional approach to product design, manufacturing and logistics and lifecycle management through a sustainability lens. She also offers lessons for any organization about to launch its own journey in the circular economy.



