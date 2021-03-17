MMH    Topics     Blogs

The Rebound Podcast: Supply chain transformation at GE Appliances

Listen in as GE Appliance’s Marcia Brey discusses the logistics behind one of the largest appliance distribution networks in the country

By

On this episode of The Rebound, Marcia Brey, the newly-appointed vice president of distribution at GE Appliances, discusses how one of the country’s largest appliances manufacturers is transforming its transportation, logistics and distribution network to meet today’s challenges. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Appliance manufacturing is an extraordinarily competitive space with complex distribution and transportation requirements. The products are large, heavy and bulky, requiring special handling; industry leaders have to compete on quality, price and customer service; and they have to service a variety of channels, each with their own requirements. That’s everything from big box retailers to mom and pop appliance stores to the contractor market. Now, we can add e-commerce and direct-to-home delivery into the mix.

On this episode of The Rebound, Marcia Brey discusses the ways GE Appliances, a storied name in U.S. manufacturing, is remaking its supply chain to meet these challenges.

Click here to read about digital transformation at GE Appliances.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
