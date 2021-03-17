The Rebound Podcast: Supply chain transformation at GE Appliances

On this episode of The Rebound, Marcia Brey, the newly-appointed vice president of distribution at GE Appliances, discusses how one of the country’s largest appliances manufacturers is transforming its transportation, logistics and distribution network to meet today’s challenges. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Appliance manufacturing is an extraordinarily competitive space with complex distribution and transportation requirements. The products are large, heavy and bulky, requiring special handling; industry leaders have to compete on quality, price and customer service; and they have to service a variety of channels, each with their own requirements. That’s everything from big box retailers to mom and pop appliance stores to the contractor market. Now, we can add e-commerce and direct-to-home delivery into the mix.

On this episode of The Rebound, Marcia Brey discusses the ways GE Appliances, a storied name in U.S. manufacturing, is remaking its supply chain to meet these challenges.

Click here to read about digital transformation at GE Appliances.



