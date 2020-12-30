The Rebound Podcast: The first six months

Last June, Abe Eshkenazi, the CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, and I launched The Rebound, a podcast tracking what’s working now in supply chain management. If you have listened to us yet, you can find The Rebound on SupplyChain24/7; Apple podcasts; or wherever you get your podcasts.

It’s been an interesting and engaging first six months. Some of our guests have included:

Greg Toornman, vice president of global materials for AGCO, who shared how one of the world’s largest manufacturers of agricultural equipment navigated COVID without missing a day of production.

Jacob Shapiro, a geopolitical strategist, on the global risks facing supply chain leaders in a post-tariff, post-pandemic economy.

BBC America anchor Katy Kay on the future of workforce diversity.

Craig Jones, Under Armour’s supply chain leader, on the future of retail fulfillment.

And, MIT professor Yossi Sheffi on the new (ab)normal.

We hope you’ll take the time to listen in now and in the future.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



