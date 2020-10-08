The Rebound Podcast: The future of retail fulfillment

On this episode of The Rebound, Craig Jones, Under Armour’s supply chain leader, discusses how the iconic athletic wear brand, is responding to fulfillment Post-COVID. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

As if retailers and distributers like Under Armour didn’t have enough on their plates already, the pandemic has changed the game for retail fulfillment. Of course, the shift from brick-and-mortar focused supply chains to customer focused supply chains has been underway for several years. But with the explosion in e-fulfillment during the shutdown, brands like Under Armour have had to put the pedal to the metal and accelerate changes they already had planned.

In this episode of The Rebound, Craig Jones, Under Armour’s Senior VP of Global Logistics shares how the athletic wear company has re-invented its fulfillment processes over the last six months, and where the industry going in the future. Top of the potential investment list: cobots, cloud-based solutions and returns processing.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



