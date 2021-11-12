The Rebound Podcast : The Great Supply Chain Disruption

On this special episode of The Rebound, recorded live at ASCM Connect, Aceto’s Pat Bower, GE Appliance’s Marcia Bray and Flock Freight’s Chris Pickett look at the impact of the Great Supply Chain Disruption on their organizations and where they’re headed to mitigate future disruptions. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Since March 2020, nearly every supply chain has experienced one disruption after another. And it’s not just the pandemic. Supply chain professionals have been contending with weather extremes, labor shortages, the shutdown of a canal, port congestion and supply constraints for 20 months. Managing uncertainty and risk has always been part of the job for supply chain managers, but now we are at an inflection point. The climbing severity and frequency of supply chain disruptions is simply unprecedented.

On this episode of The Rebound, recorded live at ASCM Connect, Pat Bower, Marcia Bray and Chris Pickett – three experienced supply chain practitioners – have a thought-provoking conversation about how their organizations are coping with The Great Supply Chain Disruption, along with the steps they’re taking now to prepare for the next disruption. You don’t want to miss this episode.



