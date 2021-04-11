The Rebound Podcast: The state of global supply chains

On this episode of The Rebound, Nick Vyas, executive director of USC’s Center for Global Supply Chain Management, discusses the state of global supply chain management, the administration’s supply chain executive order and why trade and infrastructure are keys to where we go next. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Between trade wars and tariffs, global supply chains were under pressure even before COVID. While we’re making headway on the pandemic, the future direction of global supply chains remains uncertain. Still, there are efforts afoot inside and outside of the current administration to keep us on track and competitive in the global marketplace.



On this episode, Nick Vyas, who has served on supply chain committees in the previous and current administrations, discusses the trends impacting the operation and direction of global supply chains going forward – everything from the President’s executive order for supply chain review to trade alliances to sustainability.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



You can also click here to read more from Nick Vyas on global supply chain management.



