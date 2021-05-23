MMH    Topics     News    Blogs

The Rebound Podcast: We’re going to need a bigger boat?

Listen in as IBM’s Ben Amaba discusses the role of technology in a new risk management tool.

By

On this episode of The Rebound, Ben Amaba, chief technology officer for the industrial sector at IBM Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, discusses a new approach to compress latency, increase productivity and reduce costs in the supply chain – using your BOAT. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Supply chain is in the midst of a digital transformation. To that end, BOAT – a concept that brings together the business, operations, algorithms and technology – is important for supply chain managers that want to compress latency, improve productivity and reduce costs. In fact, in the digital supply chain, we may need a bigger BOAT than we’re used to. The key is getting the right balance between the four, especially technology.
On this episode of The Rebound, IBM’s Ben Amaba discusses a new risk management tool his organization is developing with ASCM designed to help supply chain managers find that balance in their operations, utilizing the right mix of emerging technologies.

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
