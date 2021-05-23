The Rebound Podcast: We’re going to need a bigger boat?

On this episode of The Rebound, Ben Amaba, chief technology officer for the industrial sector at IBM Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, discusses a new approach to compress latency, increase productivity and reduce costs in the supply chain – using your BOAT. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Supply chain is in the midst of a digital transformation. To that end, BOAT – a concept that brings together the business, operations, algorithms and technology – is important for supply chain managers that want to compress latency, improve productivity and reduce costs. In fact, in the digital supply chain, we may need a bigger BOAT than we’re used to. The key is getting the right balance between the four, especially technology.

On this episode of The Rebound, IBM’s Ben Amaba discusses a new risk management tool his organization is developing with ASCM designed to help supply chain managers find that balance in their operations, utilizing the right mix of emerging technologies.



Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



